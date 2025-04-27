Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 87,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

