Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $138.69 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

