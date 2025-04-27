Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $31,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO stock opened at $1,952.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,832.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,979.14. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,112.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,276.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

