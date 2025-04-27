Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Trimmed by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $2,540,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,276.25.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,952.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,832.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,979.14. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,112.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

