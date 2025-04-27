Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $595,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,956,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,068,869,000 after acquiring an additional 319,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,616,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,899,905,000 after buying an additional 906,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,923,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,514,178,000 after acquiring an additional 861,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,478 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,012,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $540.00 price objective (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $418.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $412.02 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

