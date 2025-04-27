Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after buying an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.