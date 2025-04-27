Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 26th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $14.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.27. 17,064,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,447,610. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $427.11 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $587.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.71. 5,171,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,583. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,817,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,580,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.51 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. GameStop has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

