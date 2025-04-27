Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,707,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $270.64 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.09 and a 200 day moving average of $287.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

