State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 6,005 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

