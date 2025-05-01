State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Boosts Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 77.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 282,051 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.