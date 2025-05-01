Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,547 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $977.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

