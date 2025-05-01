Stifel Financial Corp Buys 28,290 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 75,943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155,295 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX opened at $18.82 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 10.16%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.