State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $888,069.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,763,111.76. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 76,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

BKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

