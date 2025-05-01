FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in FormFactor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 53,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,101,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,490,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in FormFactor by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Up 0.8 %

FORM opened at $28.14 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.