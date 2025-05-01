Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rises By 66.7%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ageas SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $63.17 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.
About ageas SA/NV
