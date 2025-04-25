Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,936.28 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,829.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,979.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

