UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $100,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $424.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.95 and its 200-day moving average is $536.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $417.12 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

