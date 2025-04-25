Restaurant Stocks To Consider – April 22nd

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares issued by publicly traded companies in the restaurant industry, allowing investors to buy an ownership stake in these businesses. The value of these stocks typically reflects the performance of the restaurant, consumer trends, and broader economic conditions, making them an important component for those looking to diversify their investment portfolios within the dining and hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, reaching $115.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,580,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645,605. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $275.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.51. 2,375,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,577. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $396.35 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.63.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. 9,491,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,320,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.43. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,619,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362,790. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $117.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,555.14. The company had a trading volume of 134,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,859. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,677.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4,785.71. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

