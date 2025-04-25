Pingora Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 440,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 492,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,253,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,364,000 after purchasing an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Pfizer by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,382,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,205,000 after purchasing an additional 722,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.80 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.