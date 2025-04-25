UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $259.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $834.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.36 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

