Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 195 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $92.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

