UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $215.61 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

