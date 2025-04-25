TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

