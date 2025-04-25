Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,748,000 after purchasing an additional 121,874 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $2,590,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $384.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

