Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $387,706,000 after acquiring an additional 875,591 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $359.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

