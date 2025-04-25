Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,256.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,291,000 after acquiring an additional 102,682 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 406,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

