Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 875.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 773,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,494,000 after purchasing an additional 694,080 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

