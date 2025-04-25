Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.79.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $647.66 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $617.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $728.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

