UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 65,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Visa by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $746,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $335.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

