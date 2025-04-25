Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 1,433 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $427.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.98 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.58.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

