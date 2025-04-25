Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

