Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $41,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,558,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.8 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

