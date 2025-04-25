Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.15% of Chubb worth $163,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $298.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $282.10 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.