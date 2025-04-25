Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $476.72 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,988,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $244.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $188.46 and a one year high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

