Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,334 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 2,753.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Targa Resources by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $176.87 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $110.09 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average is $187.76.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 69.69%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.