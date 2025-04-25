Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Markel Group worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,810.97 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.06 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,827.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,757.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

