Space Stocks To Consider – April 22nd

Alphabet, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and RTX are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the space industry, including satellite technology, launch services, and aerospace engineering. These companies contribute to and benefit from the growing development of space infrastructure, exploration, and commercial ventures, making this sector an emerging area of interest for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.25. 14,299,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,250,810. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

NYSE:NOC traded down $78.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.67. 2,972,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $148.83 and a 1-year high of $214.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $9.18 on Tuesday, reaching $516.10. 2,375,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,577. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $396.35 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.63.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $160.46. 5,835,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,046,421. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.24. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $456.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,198. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $452.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded down $13.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.04. 5,501,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,824. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

