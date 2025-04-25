The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.5 %

KHC stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.