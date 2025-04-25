Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $861.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $816.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $827.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $818.81.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

