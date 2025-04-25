Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $86.26 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

