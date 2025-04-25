Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after acquiring an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,204.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,047.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,964.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,341.00 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,464.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.