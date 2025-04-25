Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $512,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 162,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,542,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $370.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.