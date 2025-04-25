Natixis Sells 1,909 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis decreased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Entergy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Entergy by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 72,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,375,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,391,000 after buying an additional 2,359,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Entergy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

