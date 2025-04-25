Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

