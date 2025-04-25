Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 17,150 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,783 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after acquiring an additional 173,781 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after acquiring an additional 195,204 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

