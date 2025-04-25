Nebula Research & Development LLC Grows Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 229.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in InterDigital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.64. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,260. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

