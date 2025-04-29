Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $65.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

