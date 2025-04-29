Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 125,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,871. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

