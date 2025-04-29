Octopus Future Generations VCT (LON:OFG) Releases Earnings Results

Octopus Future Generations VCT (LON:OFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Octopus Future Generations VCT Price Performance
OFG stock remained flat at GBX 84.50 ($1.14) during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.89. Octopus Future Generations VCT has a one year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.22).
Octopus Future Generations VCT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Future Generations VCT
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Are Defying the Downturn
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- T-Mobile US: The Un-Carrier Is an Indisputable Buy on the Dip
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3M Stock: 4 Compelling Reasons to Buy, 1 Big Reason to Pass
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Future Generations VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Future Generations VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.