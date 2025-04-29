Octopus Future Generations VCT (LON:OFG) Releases Earnings Results

Octopus Future Generations VCT (LON:OFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Octopus Future Generations VCT Price Performance

OFG stock remained flat at GBX 84.50 ($1.14) during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.89. Octopus Future Generations VCT has a one year low of GBX 82.50 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 91 ($1.22).

Octopus Future Generations VCT Company Profile

Octopus Future Generations VCT Plc, a venture capital trust, is a principal investment firm invests in portfolio of companies. The firm seeks to invest in the companies that are helping to build a sustainable planet, empower people, or revitalise healthcare. Octopus Future Generations VCT Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

