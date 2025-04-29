Northern Trust Corp Acquires 324,136 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of CrowdStrike worth $777,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after acquiring an additional 582,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $423.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.42 and a 200-day moving average of $362.82. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 829.58, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,919. This trade represents a 19.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $50,491,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.